North-east recycling centres launch online booking forms

An online booking system to allow Aberdeenshire residents to start making trips to household recycling centres is now live.

Residents of Aberdeenshire will be asked to book a slot online to control the volume of vehicles accessing the centres when they reopen from Monday, June 1.

The slots will initially be released for the first week June 1 to 7, and slots for the following days will be released daily seven days in advance, so customers should keep on checking back if they don’t manage to get a slot initially.

Residents who own car-derived vans will also now be able to visit a household recycling centre along with cars and pick-ups.

There will be no access for trailers or vans at this stage, however these will hopefully be accommodated in the second phase in due course.

Councillor Anouk Kloppert, who represents Ellon and District, said: “It is great to hear there is a booking system in place for those people who felt they could not hold on to the waste they had produced.

“The council services have done a good job so far keeping the kerbside recycling going here in Aberdeenshire with the vast rural areas there are to cover and the limitations on staff due to the Covid-19 crisis.

“Ellon’s recycling centre will open again straight away, operating seven days a week and with extended opening hours from 9am to 6.30pm. I would like to say thank you to all those involved in the services for the sterling frontline job they are doing.”

Councillor Marion Ewenson, who represents Inverurie and District, said: “People are needing the recycling centres open again so it’s good that they have the option of booking a slot. It’s a temporary measure because we if just threw open the gates there would be traffic congestion problems, particularly in Inverurie.

“It’s not a complete return to business as usual, but at least people can get in with their garden waste and some general waste too.”

And councillor Rosemary Bruce, who represents Banchory and Mid-Deeside, added: “The website sets out very clearly how to book a slot, what the restrictions are and why they need to be in place to protect workers.

“I’ve had one person tell me already how easy it was to book a slot.”

What waste will be accepted in phase one?

In this initial phase, only bagged general waste, garden waste and electrical items will be accepted.

General waste – i.e. waste that would normally go in your black bin – will only be accepted if it is bagged, with no loose items being accepted.

All garden waste must arrive bagged or in a suitable container before these are emptied in the appropriate skip, again no loose items are being accepted.

No other materials – i.e. cardboard, glass, wood, metals, textiles, rubble and bulky items – will be accepted at this stage.

The household recycling centres opening from Monday, June 1 are those at Macduff, Fraserburgh, Ellon, Inverurie, Huntly, Turriff, Westhill, Banchory, Laurencekirk, Portlethen and Redcloak at Stonehaven.

Peterhead will reopen on June 8 following the completion of essential repairs.

These facilities will operate seven days a week as usual and have extended opening hours from 9am to 6.30pm.

Portlethen will retain its usual 5-day operation with the same extended hours as elsewhere and while opening from Monday, June 1, will close for two days before re-opening on Thursday, June 4 so as not to delay the reopening.

They will have clearly-defined unloading bays to ensure strict physical distancing is maintained at all times.

You can make your booking at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/recyclingcentrebookings

For those who do not have access to a computer, telephone booking can be made by calling Aberdeenshire Council’s Wasteline on 03456 081207.