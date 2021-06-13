Ongoing incident at Cullen Bay after reports of ‘unidentified’ item in sea

Emergency services are dealing with an ongoing incident at Cullen Bay, after an ‘unidentified’ item was seen in the sea.

Police officers, life boat crews and coastguard teams are all currently working on locating the object, which is believed to have been reported by a member of the public in the water near Portknockie.

The coastguard’s helicopter has also been assisting with the operation.

The item has been described as “a dark coloured item”, but police say so far nothing has been found.

Pictures from the scene show emergency services at work on the sea and in the air.

A police spokesman said: “Officers, working with the RNLI and HM Coastguard, are currently carrying out enquiries following a report of an unidentified item seen in the sea near Portknockie.

“A dark coloured item was seen around 1pm today (Sunday) in the water at Cullen Bay near the village.

“Nothing has so far been found and no concerns have been raised about any people in the area. Enquiries are ongoing.”

