One year on: Police renew appeal for missing north-east man

Police have renewed their appeal for a missing north-east man – a year after he was last seen.

Alan Morrison disappeared from the Buckie area on Christmas Eve 2018 and was reported missing on January 11 after his family raised concerns.

Since then, extensive police searches have been carried out in the vicinity of his home at Lawson Place.

Police divers, sniffer dogs, Aberdeen Coastguard and RNLI services and a search helicopter were also drafted in to hunt for Alan around the Burn of Buckie and coastline.

CCTV images of the 47-year-old were also released showing him in the town’s McColl’s store at St Andrew’s Square on Christmas Eve.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “It is now one year since Alan was last seen and his disappearance so tragically marked the Christmas period for his family.

“They have been looking for answers since and our thoughts are with them as we mark this difficult anniversary.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who were in touch throughout our early inquiries, as well as for the support shown to Alan’s family. I would also like to thank our partner agencies for their valuable assistance in our efforts to trace Alan over the past year.

“A missing person investigation is never closed and we will continue to react on any new information we receive, at any point.

“It is not too late to get in touch and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us on 101, if you think you can help.”

Alan is 5ft 9in with short dark and grey receding hair and a beard.

It is thought he is wearing dark Adidas trainers, a long-sleeved dark T-shirt, navy padded jacket and may also be wearing a beanie hat and gloves.

Last January his family issued a plea, urging him to make contact with loved ones.

They said: “It becomes harder each day to deal with the fact we don’t know where he has gone, or what has happened to him. Alan, if you see this appeal, please know just how much we want you home.”

The statement also thanked locals for the support they have offered at “such a difficult time”.