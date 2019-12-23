One year on: Police renew appeal for missing north-east man

Police Scotland has renewed its appeal for a missing man – a year after he was last seen.

Alan Morrison was last seen in the Buckie area on Christmas Eve, and was reported missing on January 11 after his family raised concerns.

Since then, extensive police searches have been carried out in the vicinity of his home at Lawson Place, as well as on the Barn of Buckie, the coastline and other routes he has been known to walk, with assistance from the Aberdeen Coastguard and RNLI services.

Detective Inspector Martin Macdougall said: “It is now one year since Alan was last seen and his disappearance so tragically marked the Christmas period for his family.

“They have been looking for answers since and our thoughts are with them as we mark this difficult anniversary.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who were in touch throughout our early inquiries, as well as for the support shown to Alan’s family.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I would also like to thank our partner agencies for their valuable assistance in our efforts to trace Alan over the past year.

“A missing person investigation is never closed and we will continue to react on any new information we receive, at any point. It is not too late to get in touch and I would urge anyone who may have information to contact us on 101, if you think you can help.”

Anyone with information is asked call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 2636 of 11 January 2019.