Pictures: The north-east one year after Beast from the East’s extreme snowfall

One year on from the Beast from the East which saw extreme snowfalls blanket the area, residents around Aberdeenshire have been enjoying record temperatures.

This time last year the area was under an amber weather warning and battled plunging temperatures and heavy snow, which led to more than 150 schools shutting and flights, buses and trains cancelled.

In an almost polar opposite scenario, temperatures this month have settled around 15 and 16 degrees.

Use the slider to show now and then.

The weather has been described as “unseasonably” mild weather by experts.

Last week, Aboyne also set a new record temperature in Scotland for the month by registering 18.3C (65F).

Although it is expected a colder snap will begin to take over the north-east, temperatures are still going to be higher than usual compared to the national average.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Met Office spokeswoman said: “Yesterday was the last day of the unseasonably mild weather. It will still be mild but not as warm.

“The maximum temperature yesterday was around 16C (60.8F), but today that will drop to around nine.

“The high pressure is breaking down, which had been allowing the warmer temperatures to arrive in the UK.

“The wind will now be coming in a westerly direction rather than the southerly, which will mean it won’t be as warm as it has been.

“Tomorrow is expected to be 10 or so degrees, which is still above average.

“In Scotland, the average temperature is around six degrees.

“We’re going to experience less warm weather but it’s still mild for this time of year.”

During the Beast from the East, which brought heavy snow and freezing temperatures to much of the UK, 27,000 homes in the north-east were hit by a power cut, with the outage affecting several different parts of the city, including Springhill, Old Aberdeen and Berryden.

At the time, forecasters had said between 5-10cm (1.9in to 3.9in) of snow was expected, with 15-20cm (5.9in-7.8in) in many places.

Gusts of wind more than 40mph also caused blizzard conditions, which resulted in chaos for commuters as many vehicles got stuck and a number of crashes were reported to emergency services.

Charity COTAG 4×4 Response said up to 50 vehicles a day were rescued from roads during the adverse weather.