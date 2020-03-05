One year ban and £300 fine for woman caught more than twice drink-drive limit on A90

A motorist caught more than double the drink-drive limit on the A90 has been banned from the road for a year and fined £300.

Lisa Cockrill appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted driving her car with 57mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 22mcg.

The 37-year-old of Cloverleaf Grange, Aberdeen, was behind the wheel of her Hyundai on the A90 near Balmedie on February 13 when it left the road.

Fiscal depute Alan Townsend told the court Cockrill was travelling north when she struggled to negotiate a junction.

Defence lawyer Paul Barnett said his client had been drinking “to excess” the night before.

He said: “She phoned the police herself and waited for them for two hours in freezing conditions.”