One week of overnight works planned for the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly

Road surfacing works on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly will get underway on Thursday.

The section of the A96 at Hill of Skares will undergo work on the road surface with the aim of making it safer and smoother for motorists.

Works will begin on Thursday, May 6 and take place overnight between 7.30pm and 6.30am to minimise disruptions to drivers.

No road works will take place on Saturday night and the improvements are scheduled to finish by Friday May 14.

Ian Stewart, north-east representative for BEAR Scotland, said: “This overnight surfacing project will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“The traffic management is essential for everyone’s safety and some disruption for motorists is likely despite the works being carried out overnight.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

A 10mph convoy system will be operating during working hours with temporary traffic lights in place during the day.