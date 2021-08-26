Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

One Wedding and a Title: Proud Aberdeen dad watches daughter’s US nuptials after bowls triumph

By Sarah Bruce
26/08/2021, 4:58 pm Updated: 26/08/2021, 5:53 pm
Adrian with his trophy in part one of a very good day
For a proud Aberdeen dad and a keen bowler, it was a good day.

The 58-year-old had been trying to take the singles crown at Abergeldie Bowling Club for years. He had come close in the past, but this year the stars aligned and it happened.

Oh, and after the crunch match he watched his daughter walk down the aisle.

Mr Bremner, from Mannofield in Aberdeen, spent an emotional Tuesday night winning the title and watching the nuptials.

With wife Jackie at his side, the couple were joined by friends at the bowling club – some of whom didn’t even know the bride – to watch Aimee marry Dylan Cisarik by livestream.

Adrian and Jackie Bremner watch the wedding

Mr Bremner said: “It was a pretty spectacular night – we had a great time.

“We’re both extremely proud of Aimee.

“Winning the singles title was good, but the wedding takes top billing.”

A title and a wedding in less than an hour

Mr Bremner made his way down to the club on Tuesday evening for the final.

After a hard-fought head-to-head with Alan Chalmers, the company director came out victorious with a final score of 21-15.

The match finished at about 7.45pm – leaving just half an hour for everyone to get settled down before the wedding.

Mrs Bremner, 62, explained: “Dylan’s dad Patrick was a surprise guest at the wedding and he arranged the live stream, so we had had a practice run earlier to check it would all work.”

And, at 8.15pm BST – 3.15pm in Pennsylvania – the proud Aberdeen dad and mum and their bowling club friends opened some Champagne to watch Greensburg Courthouse on a laptop screen.

The live screen action as Aimee and Dylan exchanged vows in America

Mrs Bremner said: “We knew there was no opportunity to go, so we had reconciled ourselves with that.

“So when Patrick offered to stream it, we thought that was magnificent.”

Other family, including Aimee’s brother Thomas, were able to watch from their homes.

Introducing Dylan and Aimee

The couple who became accidental stars of Abergeldie Bowling Club have been together for six years after meeting in Prague.

Dylan, 32, is originally from Colorado, and the couple moved to Pennsylvania three months ago.

Aimee Bremner and Dylan Cisarik with Dylan’s dad Patrick

After their special day, there was no time for a honeymoon.

Instead, they will by now be pretty much back to work in their new jobs running a guest house.

Missing the big day in person

There has been so much uncertainty over Covid and travel, that Aimee and Dylan decided they just had to go ahead with a small ceremony.

Mrs Bremner said they would have loved to have been there, but Covid just made it impossible to see when that could happen.

But the livestream was a very good substitute.

She added: “It was lovely – we both felt like we were there, we could see and hear all their words and little gestures.”

