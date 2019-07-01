One-way system for works in Aberdeen city centre

Temporary changes are to be made to an Aberdeen city centre street as part of a major improvement project.

A one-way system has been put in place on Schoolhill to allow a new entrance plaza to be built at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

The project will “improve the accessibility and amenity of the Schoolhill area” according to council bosses.

Councillor Marie Boulton, who is leading the City Centre Masterplan project, said: “This isn’t just about improving the setting for the Art Gallery and Cowdray Hall but putting people first through modern place-making.

“We are delivering a safer, cleaner and more inclusive city centre in line with residents’ wishes while complementing our unique architectural heritage by using local granite for the Schoolhill public realm.”

The one-way system will be in place between Harriet Street and Blackfriars Street until July 19.