One-way restrictions on Aberdeen’s Parkway extended until the start of March

Traffic restrictions on part of a major Aberdeen road could be in place until the start of next month.

The Parkway in Bridge of Don has had a one-way system in operation since January 5.

The restrictions between the Parkway’s junctions with Woodside Road and the AECC Roundabout were supposed to be in place until the end of January, but the deadline has now been extended to March 5.

The restrictions were put in place to allow footway widening and street lighting repair works to take place.

A traffic order on Tell Me Scotland stated: “Aberdeen City Council has made the order in terms of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC footway widening works.

“This work has been extended due to winter maintenance.”

The direction of flow is westbound. An alternative route for drivers is available via Scotstown Road, North Donside Road and Ellon Road.

Councillor Alison Alphonse, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, said: “It’s just not very convenient.

“I think the quicker the works are completed, the better.”

With the current restriction in place, locals should only travel for essential reasons.

However, councillor Alphonse believes the ongoing roadworks has a negative effect on the Bridge of Don residents.

She said: “I would hope that most people are sticking to the current rules and staying in their homes, but any roadwork is inconvenient for the public.”