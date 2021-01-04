One-way restriction on Aberdeen road until the end of the month

Traffic restrictions are to be put in place on part of a major Aberdeen road until the end of the month.

The Parkway in Bridge of Don will have a one-way system in operation from 8am on January 5.

The restriction will be in place until January 29 at 5pm, between the Parkway’s junctions with Woodside Road and the AECC Roundabout. The direction of flow will be westbound.

Woodside Road (east section) will also be one-way, between its junctions with Denmore Road and the Parkway. The direction of flow will be northbound.

The restrictions are being put in place to to allow footway widening and street lighting repair works to take place.

An alternative route for drivers will be available via Scotstown Road, North Donside Road and Ellon Road.

A traffic order on Tell Me Scotland added: “Aberdeen City Council has made the order in terms of its powers under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

“The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during ACC footway widening and street lighting repair works.”

Councillor John Reynolds, who represents the Bridge of Don ward, hopes the works will be complete ahead of schedule.

He said: “If the footway work has to be done, it has to be done.

“It will cause a little bit of congestion so it’s important that the message is out there that the restrictions are happening, and people will know to use other routes to get to where they are going.

“With Scotland being in lockdown, there shouldn’t be a huge amount of cars on the road anyway.

“The timescale seems quite long so I’m hopeful that Aberdeen City Council don’t take the full timescale to complete the footway widening work.”