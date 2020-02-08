One-way restriction on Aberdeen city centre road

Part of an Aberdeen road is to be one-way for a day while crane operations are being carried out.

College Street will be partially shut between its junctions with Guild Street and the College Street car park entrance from 6am until 6pm on February 16.

During this time, traffic will only be able to travel northbound.

The restriction has been put in place in the interests of public safety while crane operation works are in place for Vodafone.

A southbound diversion will be available via Bridge Street, Union Street, Crown Street and Wellington Place.