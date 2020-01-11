Union Terrace terrace restrictions during £25m garden works

A major city centre street is to become one-way for traffic while work is carried out to revamp Union Terrace Gardens.

Traffic will only be able to travel on Union Terrace northbound, from Union Street to Rosemount Viaduct, from January 27 while regeneration work for the park is under way.

It is expected the restriction will be in place for 10 months until mid-November.

Work being carried out includes balustrade strengthening, the replacement of existing arches which run under the road, slab reinforcement and resurfacing.

Contractor Balfour Beatty has been appointed to deliver the £25.7 million project.

Union Terrace Gardens is scheduled to reopen in summer 2021.

As part of the revamp, new entrances to the park will be created, as well as new pavilions and walkways, a flexible events space, sympathetic landscaping, more trees and bespoke lighting.

The Victorian toilets will also be restored, as well the Union Terrace arches.

Councillor Marie Boulton, spokeswoman for the city centre masterplan, said: “We appreciate that a one-way system on Union Terrace may inconvenience some travellers.

“However, during construction we must put the safety of workers and the public first.

“There is a huge prize to be won. The works will enhance Union Terrace Gardens’ existing heritage features and provide a platform for new elements that will greatly improve access and amenity. This is yet another milestone in the transformation our city centre.”

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, said: “While road closures or changes can cause disruption, many of the works being done are vital for our city.

“We hope that if the work is done earlier than scheduled, we will see full use of the roads as soon as they can.”

Revised bus timetables have both been drawn up by First Aberdeen and Stagecoach for the duration of the closure.

Another temporary road closure will also be in place from 7.30am to 5pm January 27 to March 13 on Upperkirkgate.

Traffic will only be able to travel eastbound between the street’s junctions with Harriet Street and Broad Street.

While the restrictions are in place, vehicles will not be able to stop at the side of the road from 7.30am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Aberdeen City Council said the restrictions are necessary while footpath repairs are being carried out.

An alternative route has been created for anyone looking to travel in the city centre along Littlejohn Street, West North Street, King Street, Union Street, Rosemount Terrace and then Schoolhill.

A further change to Aberdeen’s roads is set to take place with a section of Ellon Road in Bridge of Don being reduced in speed limit from 5am on Monday until 10pm on February 2.

The A92 Ellon Road will drop from the national speed limit to 40mph from its junction with the Parkway to a point 30m south of South Smiddy Cottage.

It will be reduced to 50mph from this point to 100m south of the access road at Denmorely Road.

This is for vehicles entering and leaving a site visit on the Cloverhill development.