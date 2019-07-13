One-way order on Aberdeen road for works

A busy Aberdeen road will be restricted to one-way for five nights.

Berryden Road will be northbound only between 6.30pm and 5am from August 5 to 11.

The restriction will be in place from the entrance to Berryden Retail Park and Elm Place.

The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during repair works on a telecoms mast.

An alternative route for southbound vehicles is available via Berryden Road, Belmont Road, Powis Terrace, Powis Place, Causewayend, Hutcheon Street and Berryden Road.