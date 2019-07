Emergency services were called to a one-vehicle collision on a north-east road.

The incident occurred at 1.13pm on the A947 between Newmachar and Dyce and involved a white van.

No-one was seriously hurt.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received a call about a one-vehicle RTC on the A947.

“There is one person with a minor bump to the head.

“The call came in at 1.13pm.”