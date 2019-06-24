Delays after one-car crash on north-east road

Emergency services have been called to a one-vehicle crash on a north-east road this afternoon.

The collision, which involved a Volkswagen Polo, took place on the B9170 between Inverurie and Oldmeldrum shortly after 3.30pm.

It’s understood there are delays in the area as a result of the crash

Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service both attended the scene. Nobody is thought to have been seriously injured in the incident.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a call at around 3.35pm reporting a collision on the B9170 Oldmeldrum Road.

“The collision involved a Volkswagen Polo.

“The ambulance service attended but nobody is believed to have been seriously injured.”

The road has not been closed.