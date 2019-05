A car has crashed on a north-east road.

The incident happened on the A96 at Tyrebagger, around 500 metres before the first Blackburn roundabout.

It involved one vehicle, and happened around 8.15am.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “It’s on the A96 westbound towards Inverurie.

“The car hit the central reservation.”

