Police have been called to a one-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency crews were alerted to the collision, which happened on the B977 near Parkhill Garden Centre, at 6.29pm.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said officers were called by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

He added initial reports from the ambulance service suggested one person had suffered “minor injuries” but this was unconfirmed.

There were no details available as to the type of vehicle involved.