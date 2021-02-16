One vehicle crash closes A950 between Mintlaw and Longside

The A950 between Mintlaw and Longside has been closed due to a one-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are currently in attendance with the route shut to all traffic.

Police and ambulance have both been called out to deal with the incident.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area where possible, with diversions put in place.

Drivers can use the A90 and then the A952 to get through the area.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to a one vehicle crash on A950 Auchtydonald access road to Longside Road, Mintlaw at 1.30pm today

“The road is currently closed between Peterhead and Longside.”

Two fire appliances also attended the incident, with crews making the vehicle safe using small tools.

A fire spokesman said: “We received a call from the police at 1.51pm and mobilised an appliance from Peterhead and Maud.

“We arrived on-scene at 2.03pm, with a stop message coming in at 2.17pm.

“We made the vehicle safe.”