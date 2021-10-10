Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Local

One taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Dyce

By Denny Andonova
10/10/2021, 10:12 am Updated: 10/10/2021, 10:24 am
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30pm yesterday.

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Emergency services received a call about an incident on the B977 between Dyce and Kintore at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The road remained closed for around two hours to allow the uplift of the vehicles.

Officers confirmed one of the people involved in the crash was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday, October 9, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B977.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow for uplift of the vehicles and reopened around 6.40pm.”