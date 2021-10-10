One taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Dyce

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

Emergency services received a call about an incident on the B977 between Dyce and Kintore at around 4.30pm on Saturday.

The road remained closed for around two hours to allow the uplift of the vehicles.

Officers confirmed one of the people involved in the crash was taken to hospital by ambulance.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.30pm on Saturday, October 9, we received a report of a two-vehicle crash on the B977.

“Emergency services attended and one person was taken to hospital by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“The road was closed for a short time to allow for uplift of the vehicles and reopened around 6.40pm.”