One person taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.
Emergency services were called to the junction at Hilton Road and Hilton Drive shortly after 2pm.
A person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. There has been no update on their injuries.
A police spokesman said: “Around 2.15 pm on Sunday, June 21 a two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred at the junction of Hilton Road and Hilton Drive.
“One person was taken to ARI by ambulance.
“Inquiries into the crash continue.”
