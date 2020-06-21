One person taken to hospital after crash on Aberdeen road

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Emergency services were called to the junction at Hilton Road and Hilton Drive shortly after 2pm.

A person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance. There has been no update on their injuries.

A police spokesman said: “Around 2.15 pm on Sunday, June 21 a two-vehicle road traffic collision occurred at the junction of Hilton Road and Hilton Drive.

“One person was taken to ARI by ambulance.

“Inquiries into the crash continue.”