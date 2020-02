One person has been taken to hospital following a north-east crash.

The incident on the A92 has closed the north and southbound slip roads from the A90 into Portlethen. The A92 from Mosside Avenue to the Marywell roundabout is also closed.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area at this time.

A police spokesman said: “The call was made at 7.20pm via ambulance control.

“Officers are still at the scene and the person has been taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is not known.”