One person taken to hospital following crash on north-east road

One person has been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

Police were called to the A92 near Catterline just before 9am.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called around 8.55am on Tuesday 28 January, 2020, following a three-vehicle road crash on the A92 at Catterline, on an unclassified road.

“The road was cleared around 11.30am and one person was taken to the Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for injuries that do not appear to be life threatening.”