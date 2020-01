One person has been taken to hospital following a one-vehicle crash on the A96.

The incident occurred at 3.25pm on the A96, around two miles south of Fochabers.

The road was blocked, however one lane is now open.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “There was a one car crash on the A96.

“One person was taken to hospital, but it is not life-threatening.

“One lane of the road is now open.”