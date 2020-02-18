One person taken to hospital after van and lorry crash on A90

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash between a lorry and a van on a major north-east road.

Officers were called to the A90 southbound at Fordoun at around 9.20am following the incident.

The driver of the van was taken to hospital.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at about 9.20am to the A90 southbound at Fordoun.

“The incident involved a van and a heavy goods vehicle.

“The driver of the van was taken to hospital by ambulance.

“The northbound lane is open but southbound land is still closed.”

The extent of injuries is unknown.

A fire and rescue spokeswoman said four appliances – from Stonehaven, Laurencekirk, Montrose and North Anderson Drive in Aberdeen – were sent to the scene at 9.30am.

A diversion is in place.