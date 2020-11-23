One person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash on Aberdeen road

One person has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash on a major Aberdeen road.

One lane on both the north and southbound carriage of North Anderson Drive has been temporarily blocked off as police attend the incident.

An ambulance was also on the scene of the collision, which happened around 12.20pm just north of the Kings Gate roundabout.

A police spokeswoman said: “On North Anderson Drive we attended a road traffic collision involving two vehicles at 12.20pm.

“One person has been taken to hospital.”