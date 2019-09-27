One person taken to hospital after three-car crash near north-east golf club

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on a north-east road.

Police closed off part of the B993, near the entrance to Kemnay Golf Club, following the three-car collision at around 2.20pm.

The vehicles involved were an orange Ford Fiesta, a yellow Ford KA and a blue Saab.

The Scottish Ambulance Service confirmed a second person refused to be taken to hospital.

A spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.37pm to attend a road traffic collision on the B993 near Kemnay.

“Two ambulances were dispatched to scene and one patient was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and one patient refused transport to hospital.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers were called just after 2.20pm