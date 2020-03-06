One person taken to hospital after ‘serious’ Aberdeen crash

One person has been taken to hospital following a ‘serious’ crash on a major Aberdeen road.

The incident, involving two vehicles, happened at 8.40am on the Parkway between the Tesco and Buckie Farm roundabouts.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at 8.40am on Parkway on Aberdeen.

“The cars are blocking the road at this time.”

The spokesman added: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on A92.

“The road is closed to traffic between the Tesco and Buckie Farm roundabouts.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes where possible.

“We have one person taken to hospital and the road remains closed.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “The call was received at 8.40am and there were two appliances in attendance from North Anderson Drive.

“Both occupants were out of the car when we arrived and hydraulic gear and small tools were used. “

The extent of the injuries are unknown.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.