One person has been taken to hospital after a crash on the A90.

Police were called to the scene at about 1.10pm on the southbound lane AWPR at the A90 at the Cleanhill Roundabout.

The driver of the white BMW has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A police spokeswoman said there she believed the injuries were not serious.

It is believed that the car is not causing the obstruction.

She added: “One lane is currently shut due to the debris on the road as a result of an accident.”