One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on a major Aberdeen road.

The incident involving two vehicles happened at 8.40am on the Parkway at the Toby roundabout. The road is currently closed.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash at 8.40am on Parkway on Aberdeen.

“The cars are blocking the road at this time.”

A police spokesman added: “We have one person taken to hospital and the road remains closed.”

The extent of the injuries are unknown.