One person remains in hospital after north-east train derailment

One person remains in hospital following last week’s fatal rail crash in the north-east.
Three people – driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury – died when the ScotRail service hit a landslip near Stonehaven.
Six people were also injured in the crash, and NHS Grampian has confirmed one person remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A spokeswoman said: “One patient remains in hospital following the major incident last week. They are in a stable condition.”
