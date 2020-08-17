One person remains in hospital after north-east train derailment

One person remains in hospital following last week’s fatal rail crash in the north-east.

Three people – driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury – died when the ScotRail service hit a landslip near Stonehaven.

Six people were also injured in the crash, and NHS Grampian has confirmed one person remains in hospital in a stable condition.

A spokeswoman said: “One patient remains in hospital following the major incident last week. They are in a stable condition.”