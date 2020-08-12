One person feared dead after ScotRail train derails south of Stonehaven

One person is feared dead, a carriage is submerged and a number of people are unaccounted for after a passenger train derailed near Stonehaven this morning.

The train was the 6.38am ScotRail service from Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street, with emergency services alerted at around 9.40am.

It is still ongoing at the moment, with police, fire crews and the Scottish Ambulance Service all in attendance.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon described it as an “extremely serious incident” and said there were early reports of “serious injuries”.

“All my thoughts are with those involved,” she said.

Two air ambulances, one from Aberdeen and another from Perth are also on site.