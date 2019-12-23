One person cut free from vehicle following A90 crash

One person has been cut free from a vehicle following a two-vehicle crash on the A90.

According to Police Scotland, the incident happened on the A90 between Stacathro and North Water Bridge at 4pm.

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene.

Two men suffered minor injuries in the crash.

According to The Courier a third person was cut free from one of the vehicles by firefighters. Their condition is not currently known.

Fire and rescue teams used hydraulic cutting gear, a hose reel jet, small tools and a trauma bag on arrival

The road is closed southbound.

A police spokeswoman said: “Two men suffered minor injuries. A third is being cut free from the car. The road is closed at present.”

A diversion is in place via the A937 Laurencekirk to Marykirk road.

Traffic Scotland warned motorists to “expect delays”.

The organisation posted: “The A90 Southbound is closed at Laurencekirk due to a road traffic incident.

“Motorists are advised to use an alternative route at this time and allow extra time for their journey.”