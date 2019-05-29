One person cut free after two-vehicle crash on north-east road

One person has been cut free by fire crews and taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on a north-east road.

The road is currently shut at the A948 junction with Knockothie Crescent on the Ellon bypass.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 6.10pm this evening.

One female has been cut free from a vehicle by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and taken to hospital by the ambulance service.

A statement by Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland would like to advise drivers of a road closure at A948 with the junction of Knockothie Crescent, Ellon, Aberdeenshire, due to a collision.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

A Police Scotland spokesman told the Evening Express the road will be closed for “some time”.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a two-vehicle road traffic collision in Ellon.

“We have two appliances from Ellon at the scene.

“One female has been cut free from one of the vehicles.”