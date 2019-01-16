One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash involving bin lorry in north-east

One person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle collision on a busy north-east road.

Police Scotland were called to the incident on the A93 in Banchory, just outside the Tesco store.

A spokeswoman said: “The call came in 1.15pm involving two cars and a bin lorry.

“Ambulance and fire services are in attendance.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said one person needed to be cut free from their car.

She added: “We received the call 1.20pm when we sent to appliances to the scene.

“One from Banchory and one from North Anderson Drive.

“One casualty was taken out of their vehicle before we arrived and another person had to be cut free.

“We used cutting gear and small tools.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service sspokesman said: “We received a call today at 1.18pm to attend a road traffic incident in Banchory. We dispatched two ambulances and two paramedic response units to the scene. We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

It is understood the incident is not considered serious and the extent of injuries are not yet known.