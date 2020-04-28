One person cut free after ‘serious’ crash on A96

One person has been cut free from their vehicle after a “serious” crash on the A96.

A section of the A96 has been closed this morning following the collision.

The crash happened on the stretch of road between Fochabers and Keith, with the road shut shortly before 9am.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “We received the call at 8.44am and sent two appliances.

“One from Fochabers and one from Keith, and only one appliance remains on the scene.

“We used hydraulic cutting equipment and freed a person.”

Sergeant Scott Deans, from the North East Road Policing Unit, said: “Police were called to the A96 between Fochabers and Keith following a serious crash, involving three vehicles. The incident took place around 8.35am today.

“The road is currently closed in both directions while our investigations take place, with local diversions in place.”

❗UPDATE⌚10.57#A96 RTC#A96 remains⛔CLOSED⛔ in both directions between Fochabers and Keith due to a serious RTC The road is likely to remain closed for some time Diversion info 👇#DriveSafe @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/RkCdwulvu9 — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) April 28, 2020

An update from Traffic Scotland said the road is “likely to remain closed for some time”.