One person cut free after crash on north-east road

One person is being treated in hospital following a crash on a north-east road.

The collision, between a BMW and a Honda Civic, took place at a crossroads half a mile east of Rora just after 8am.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended the scene, with one person being cut free from the wreckage.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received a report of a two-vehicle collision at 8.05am. We attended alongside ambulance and fire services.

“The fire service assisted with the removal of a person from one of the vehicles. One person was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service added: “We sent two appliances – one from Fraserburgh and one from Peterhead.

“The crews used cutting equipment to free a person.”

The road is clear and has reopened.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 7.56am today to attend a road traffic collision in Rora. We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and transported two male patients to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”