One person has been charged with alleged careless driving following an incident on a north-east road.

A Volkswagen Beetle and a Honda are said to have collided near to the South Kingswells junction shortly after 5pm.

A police spokeswoman said there were no injuries and the cars involved had been removed.

The spokeswoman added: “The vehicles have been recovered.

“One person has been charged with careless driving and were given a fixed penalty notice.”