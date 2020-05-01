One-off online gig to feature north-east’s top performers and singers

North-east musicians are banding together for an online gig which will bring the community together in aid of charity.

Gig 4 Garioch is set to feature some of Inverurie’s most talented singers and performers, for a one-off event on Sunday

All proceeds raised through the virtual concert will be split between Garioch Community Kitchen, Home-Start Garioch, For the love of Garioch and Aberdeenshire-North Foodbank.

Derek Ritchie of Inverurie Events, which is behind the virtual lockdown party, said: “Anything we can do to relieve people’s boredom must be good and people are missing live events, so this is the next big thing we feel.

“We are raising money for four charities. We thought it’s important to help them with their Covid-19 effort and just as important to help the community once lockdown is over as well.”

Inverurie Events has taken inspiration from Lockdown Live Aberdeenshire – a Facebook group organising their own virtual musical party.

He said: “We wanted to do something for communities during the lockdown period since we weren’t able to put on any physical events.

“We thought this would be an alternative for people to get entertainment at home.”

A range of musicians will play from 2pm-10pm on Facebook live, and Derek is confident they will draw a large crowd.

The event will feature talent such as Dan Greavy from Ocean’s 3 – Aberdeen’s rat pack vocal trio, Alisdair Sneden who plays musical theatre and pop, Michael Loszack who performs indie and classic rock, acoustic guitarist Nick Innes, singer Scott Mellis and Alan Gardener – the singing santa.

Derek is asking those who tune in to donate at least £1 to their crowdfunder.

The music livestream is available on Sunday at facebook.com/GariochCares/

To donate visit bit.ly/3eTqNtq

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day