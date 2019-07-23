One of Aberdeen’s busiest roads to remain closed for another month

One of Aberdeen’s busiest roads is to stay fully closed for up to another month.

The A92 Parkway has been closed in both directions for two weeks for roadworks and should have reopened in one direction on Friday for the next stage of work.

But the contractor behind the works, which started on July 5, says the closure from Laurel Drive and Gordon Brae will stay in place in both directions until the scheme is complete, citing health and safety reasons.

The closure is in place while sewer installation works are being carried out by WM Donald Ltd for the new Grandhome development in Bridge of Don. The work is scheduled to be completed on August 18, before the schools return on August 21.

A spokeswoman for WM Donald Ltd said work was on target to finish on schedule and would possibly see the road fully reopen ahead of time.

She said: “Due to the interests of health and safety, and taking into account the close proximity that machines will be working to the traffic and members of the public, the council have allowed WM Donald to keep the road closed fully and not have a partial reopening. With this in mind, and being able to carry out the works in a safe manner, WM Donald are well within target of reopening the road in the six-week window and have the potential of opening it in its entirety sooner than that.”

Up to 7,000 new homes are planned for the new Grandhome housing scheme, which runs from the Parkway to the top of Whitestripes Road. The site would also include three primary schools and a secondary school.

The first phase of work was originally meant to involve the road being fully shut for one week, before being amended to two.

It was then set to open to north and eastbound traffic for a month during the next stage of work.

The final phase would have seen the road fully close again for a week.

Bridge of Don councillor John Reynolds spoke of his concerns about the impact on traffic.

He said: “This is disappointing to say the least. With the schools due to go back we will soon be back to normal traffic and this is going to cause a lot of problems. It’s the busiest time of the year. The quicker they get on and get it done, the better.”

Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon, said: “Even during the holiday period this will cause enormous disruption in the area.”

Traffic is being diverted along Gordon Brae, Gordon’s Mills Road, Tillydrone Avenue, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive, Great Northern Road and Mugiemoss Road.

The Grandhome Trust was contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, as reported in later editions of yesterday’s Evening Express, Broad Street will be closed until 6pm on Friday.

The street, which only allows buses and cyclists through, is shut while repair work is carried out.

A spokeswoman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Broad Street will be closed to buses this week while road repair work on Gallowgate is undertaken, weather permitting.

“The works are part of the snagging process which is standard for a project of this nature.

“First Bus were informed in advance and bus diversions are in place.”