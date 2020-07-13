One new positive case of coronavirus reported in north-east in the last 24 hours

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,431 while 32 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 6 new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 302,812 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 284,447 tests were negative and 18,365 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 336 were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,125 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.