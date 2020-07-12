One new positive case of coronavirus reported in north-east in the last 24 hours

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,430 while 31 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 19 new confirmed cases and there has been no new deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

A total of 300,858 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 282,499 tests were negative and 18,359 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 330 were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,124 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has remained the same at 2,490.