One new death in north-east linked to Covid-19

There has been one more death linked to Covid-19 in the north-east.

The latest figures, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS), cover from July 13 to July 19.

The person was based in an Aberdeen care home.

The deaths of 260 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 47% of those occurring in care homes – 121 people.

There were 111 deaths recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or in non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 123 deaths in Aberdeen, 117 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

The numbers are different to those published every day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to July 12, with 4,193 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between July 13 and July 19, 6 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of give from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for less than 1% of all deaths registered in week 29. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19 deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the 12th weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the virus, and the lowest since the start of the pandemic.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date involved people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: “Every life that is lost because of this virus is a tragedy and brings heartbreak to families across the country.

“Today’s publication shows a continuing decline in the number of people dying from Covid-19. Since the peak week in mid-April, when 661 Covid-19 related deaths were registered, the number of these deaths has thankfully declined for twelve consecutive weeks, to 6 in the latest week.

“National Records of Scotland will continue to work with Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS) to monitor and understand the progress and impact of this virus across the country.”