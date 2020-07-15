One new death in north-east linked to Covid-19

There has been one more death linked to Covid-19 in the north-east.

The latest figures, released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) cover from July 6 to July 12.

The person was based in an Aberdeenshire care home.

The deaths of 259 people in the north-east have been linked to coronavirus, with 46% of those occurring in care homes – 120 people.

There were 111 deaths recorded in hospitals, while 28 were recorded at home or in non-institutions.

The statistics record those who have died where Covid-19 has been listed on their death certificate.

Data by local authority reveals there have been 122 deaths in Aberdeen, 117 in Aberdeenshire and 20 in Moray.

The numbers are different to those published every day by the Scottish Government as it includes all deaths where Covid-19, including suspected cases, is mentioned on a person’s death certificate.

The latest figures released by the NRS cover up to July 12, with 4,187 deaths linked to the virus in Scotland.

Between July 6 and July 12, 13 deaths relating to Covid-19 have been registered, a decrease of give from the previous week.

Deaths involving Covid-19 accounted for 1% of all deaths registered in week

28. This proportion has fallen steadily from its peak in week 17 when Covid-19

deaths accounted for 36% of all deaths.

This is the 11th weekly reduction in a row of deaths involving the virus.

More than three quarters of registered deaths involving Covid-19 to date involved people aged 75 or over, 77%.

Pete Whitehouse, Director of Statistical Services, said: ““Every death from this virus is a tragedy and these statistics represent the heartbreak of many families across the country who have lost loved ones.

“Today’s publication includes updated analysis on mortality by occupation, deprivation, leading causes of death, pre-existing conditions and urban rural classification. We have also provided an updated breakdown by local area.

“This additional analysis provides important information on the progression and impact of the virus and we will continue to work alongside Public Health Scotland and the Scottish Government to provide robust information.”