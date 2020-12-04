One new death in Aberdeen as Covid-19 cases rise by 68 across the north-east

One new death has been registered in Aberdeen as 68 people across the north-east tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The number of positive cases across Scotland rose by 966, with 41 new reported deaths.

NHS Grampian’s total number of positive cases now sits at 5,008.

In Scotland, that figure is now 98,686.

A total of 965 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 17 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 65 are in intensive care – down by four.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,209,419 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,110,733 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus news