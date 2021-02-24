One new Covid death in Moray among 47 registered across Scotland

One new Covid death in Moray was among 47 registered across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

There were also 47 new cases confirmed across the north-east in the same timeframe, according to the latest statistics from the Scottish Government.

In Scotland, 798 more people tested positive for the virus, 3.9% of tests completed.

The number of patients with Covid in NHS Grampian hospitals decreased from 34 yesterday to 28 today, of whom five are being treated in intensive care.

Vaccine roll-out continues

1,488,077 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination and 50,121 have received their second dose

Progress in each group showed that 98% of people aged 70-74 have been given their first dose, along with 64% of those aged 65-69.

The Scottish Government has started vaccinating the sixth priority group today, covering those aged between 16 and 64 with underlying health conditions.

Latest progress for each age group on first doses:

274,861 people aged 80 or over (exceeding estimated population based on the latest mid-2019 population estimates)

210,689 people aged 75-79 (exceeding estimated population)

272,301 people aged 70-74 (98%)

250,585 people aged 65-69 (84%)

