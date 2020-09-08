One new Covid-19 death in Aberdeen as five new cases detected in north-east

The north-east has recorded five new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,983.

Across Scotland, there have been 176 new confirmed cases.

Three new Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in the last 24 hours – the first time three deaths have been recorded in one day since June 30.

One of the deaths is linked to Aberdeen, with the other two in Glasgow.

A total of 645,183 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 623,464 being confirmed negative while 21,719 were positive.

As of midnight, a total of 267 patients were being treated in hospital, with six in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,258 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll now sits at 2,499.