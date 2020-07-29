One new coronavirus case in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 22

One new case of coronavirus has been recorded in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,446 while 23 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 22 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 352,494 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 333,914 being confirmed negative while 18,580 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 260 were being treated in hospital, with two in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,156 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.