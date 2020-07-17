One new coronavirus case in north-east in last 24 hours

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has remained the same at 1,433 while 30 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 17 new confirmed cases and there has no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 314,898 people have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government labs to date with results showing 296,497 tests were negative and 18,401 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 316 were being treated in hospital, with nine in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,140 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll has increased to 2,491.