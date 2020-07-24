One new coronavirus case in north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 20

There has been one new case of coronavirus in the north-east in the past 24 hours.

The north-east’s total number of positive cases since the crisis began has increased to 1,442 while 30 people are currently receiving hospital treatment in the region.

Across Scotland there have been 20 new confirmed cases and there have been no new registered deaths in the past 24 hours.

A total of 337,519 people in Scotland have been tested through NHS Scotland labs and UK Government Labs to date with results showing 318,999 being confirmed negative while 18,520 were positive.

As of midnight a total of 278 were being treated in hospital, with 2 in intensive care with confirmed Covid-19.

Since March 5, 4,146 patients have been discharged from hospital.

Scotland’s death toll remains at 2,491.